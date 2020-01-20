The Clearfield Soccer Association recently announced its registration dates for the spring 2020 season.
All U8 through U19 age groups register must register ONLINE at www.clearfieldsoccer.com
The regular registration dates are Jan. 25-Feb. 8. Late registration begins on Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 23. It will include a late fee.
All Peewee Players must register in person at Tri County Church (behind Buck’s Pizza) on Saturday, Jan. 25 or Saturday, Feb. 8. Both registrations will run from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Peewee players must be born between 1/1/2014 and 5/1/16. There are no exceptions.
Payment due at time of registration.
Credit/Debit card only.
No refunds for any age groups.