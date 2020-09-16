HYDE — Crae Ruiz scored a hat trick and teammate Luke Winters assisted on all three as the Clearfield boys soccer team downed Tyrone 3-0 Wednesday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison had a 1-0 lead at the half before adding two second-half goals in a span of 22 minutes to take the victory.
Graeson Graves made three saves for the Bison, who improved to 3-0 on the season.
The Bison head to Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Clearfield 3, Tyrone 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Crae Ruiz, (Luke Winters), 6:33.
Second Half
2. Ruiz, (Winters), 44:38.
3. Ruiz, (Winters), 66:22.
Shots: Tyrone 2, Clearfield 6.
Saves: Tyrone (Landon Bungo) 3, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 3.
Corners: Clearfield 5, Tyrone 6.