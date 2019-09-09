WINGATE — The Clearfield girls soccer team was shut out by host Bald Eagle Area on Monday 5-0.
Lady Bison goalkeeper Hayley Moore made 15 saves in the game.
Clearfield had six shots on goal.
The Lady Bison drop to 2-2 overall and host Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.
Bald Eagle Area 5, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Falen McHenry, BEA, (Georgia Cingle), 28:30.
Second Half
2. Addison Proctor, BEA, (Zoey McHenry), 47:03.
3. Proctor, BEA, (Emily Shiels), 62:18.
4. Sierra Surovec, BEA, (F. McHenry), 66:35.
5. Z. McHenry (F. McHenry), 77:52.
Shots: Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 20.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 15, Bald Eagle Area (Rachel Veneziano) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 8.