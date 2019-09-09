WINGATE — The Clearfield girls soccer team was shut out by host Bald Eagle Area on Monday 5-0.

Lady Bison goalkeeper Hayley Moore made 15 saves in the game.

Clearfield had six shots on goal.

The Lady Bison drop to 2-2 overall and host Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.

Bald Eagle Area 5, Clearfield 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Falen McHenry, BEA, (Georgia Cingle), 28:30.

Second Half

2. Addison Proctor, BEA, (Zoey McHenry), 47:03.

3. Proctor, BEA, (Emily Shiels), 62:18.

4. Sierra Surovec, BEA, (F. McHenry), 66:35.

5. Z. McHenry (F. McHenry), 77:52.

Shots: Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 20.

Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 15, Bald Eagle Area (Rachel Veneziano) 6.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 8.

Tags