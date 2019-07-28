CLEARFIELD — For several years, the Clearfield Salvation Army has been providing an opportunity for those who want to try their hand at gardening but may not have the space where they live to do so.
Behind its house of worship at 119 Byers St., Clearfield, the Salvation Army has land where a community garden is located.
“We have had this program for a couple of years. We have a large property here and a community garden is a good fit. People may not have space at their home to garden or they may live in an apartment with no area where they can plant a garden. The community garden is always a popular program,” Children’s Programming Director Linda Swatsworth said.
Each spring, 25 10-foot-by-25-foot spaces are available on a first-come-first served basis. The plot is prepared by a volunteer and then renters have the freedom to plant whatever they desire. The gardening season generally concludes at the end of September, weather depending. “We are fully sold out. That happens every year. People really enjoy this program.”
Captain Laurie Greenfield said some rent the plots to help supplement their food budget by growing fruits and vegetables that they can preserve and enjoy throughout the year while others plant their favorites including a variety fruits, vegetables and flowers.
Captain Greenfield said the church’s women’s group has a plot where they grow vegetables for the organization’s food pantry. She noted the last year, at the end of the growing season, people who rent the spaces at the community garden donated some of their bounty of vegetables to the food pantry. She said clients enjoyed getting some fresh vegetables along with their allotment of canned and boxed foods.
Those who missed the opportunity to rent a space this year may want to start thinking about next year. Captain Greenfield said beginning in April, the organization begins taking reservations for the community garden.