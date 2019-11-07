Downtown Clearfield started hanging up “Clearfield Salutes” banners on light posts throughout town. The list of 143 people include the following:
Philip J. Accordino, Ellery Adams, Philip C. Armstrong, Vincenzo James Aveni, Vincenzo Aveni, Chester “Chet” Bailor, Donald Beauseigneur Sr., Howard L. Beish, Richard A. Bell, Donald D. Billotte, Donald L. Bowman, David R. Boyce, Steven L. Briskar, Steve Briskar, Ronald C. Brundridge, Jeffrey Scott Buck Jr., William J. Bumbarger and Nathan Buzzanca Sr.
Joseph Calapa, Seth Caldwell, William Perry Carns, Donald M. Casteel, Jospeh A. Catagnolo, Victor J. Catalano, William E. Clark, Donald Cutler, Harry B. Davis, Harry L. Davis, Justin S. Davis, Scott B. Davis, Charles Dearing Sr., Lewis Demi, Scott Eckes, Thomas Edwards, David Edwards, Joseph Leo Eggers, R. Timothy Eisenhauer, Joseph Ferlazzo, Merrill V. Fink, John R. Flanagan, Orvis Fletcher, Jack Fulmer, Harry J. Fye, William D. Gabel, Richard Gabrielson, Charles “Stub” Gardner, John B. Gates, Edward S. Gill Jr., Edward Gill Sr., Lee H. Gill, Kaycee Gisewhite, Harold S. Graham, Gary L. Graham, Easton Graham, Robert H. Grimminger, Fred Guarino and Boyd Guthrie Jr.
Douglas G. Hatcher, Lily M. Hatcher, Walter “TilT” Haversack, Blair Heichel, Leonard “Ray” Hudson, Adam W. Hummel, Gordon E. Hummel, Laurel J. Hummel, Ben Hummel, John Hummel, Herschel Johnson, Mirl W. Johnston, James “Jimmy” Jordan Jr., Edward Kassab Jr., Cameron J. Kelly, Paul Kline Sr., Wallace Kowalski Sr., Lewis Kuklinskie, Austin L. Kurtz, Darryl Lashinsky, Gordon Lawhead, Robert M. Lawhead Jr., Ezra LeFort Sr., Edmond D. Leigey Jr., Edmond D. Leigey Sr., Robert D. Leigey, John Lewis, William P. Liddle, Frank Long, David H. Lutz and Elwood L. Luzier.
Neil J. MacDonald, Neil J. MacDonald, Blair McCracken, Francis McDermott, Aubrey L. McIlvaine, Scott A. McKenzie, James Q. Minute, Nick Minute, Alexander Mitchell Jr., Robert J. Mohney, Sam Mollica, Herman Neamy, Boyd A. Nisewonger, George Owens, Perry W. Passmore Sr., Tarlton “Sonny” Peacock, Philip E. Peavy Sr., John W. Peters, James J. Pinto, Jacob Puzzuto, Steve P. Rebo Sr., Robert F. Rhone, Robert C. Robbins, Richard Rothrock, Edgar Rougeux, Albert Rowles, Bill Rowles, John D. Rowles, Adam Rowles, Theodore Rowles, John Harrison Rumery, Joseph Rumsky and Robert E. Ryan.
James Sayers, Anthony Shimchock Sr., Robert D. Shriner, Jack Smeal, Lynton A. Smith, Rose Smith, Fred Socie, Philip Sorbera, Ray Sorbera, Anthony J. Spagnolo, Thomas “Cub” Stewart, Barton Thompson, John Troxell, Paul H. Wagner, William E. Wighaman, J. Carl Wighaman, William “Bill” Wilson, Roy E. Wise, Glen E. Wise, Donald R. Wolf, Carl W. Wood and Judd Zimmer.