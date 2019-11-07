Clearfield Borough road crew employees Bill Armstrong and Mike Mayersky carried a ladder through parts of Downtown Clearfield in late July to hang “Clearfield Salutes” banners on the light posts throughout town. The banners feature photos of local military heroes including their name and branch of service. Nathan Buzzanca of the 3rd Division of the U.S. Marine Corps is featured on the above banner sponsored by Debbie (Buzzanca) Yingling and Jack Yingling.