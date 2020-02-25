ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team will be well-represented at this weekend’s Northwest Class 3A Regional Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse. The Bison have wrestlers in 10 of the 14 weight classes, led by 285-pounder Oliver Billotte, who was tabbed the overall second seed after winning the District 4-9 title last weekend.
Billotte (32-3) receives a first-round bye before tangling with the winner of Corey Cotrell (Obama) and John Campbell (Cathedral Prep). Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis, who Billotte beat 5-0 at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament is a possible semifinal matchup. Meadville’s Thomas Pollard (31-0), the D-10 champ, is the top seed.
Bison 170-pounder Hayden Kovalick, the other Bison district champion, was seeded third at regionals and matches up with Bellefonte’s Stephen Ivicic, the fourth seed out of District 6, in the opening round.
Kovalick (24-12) could meet State College’s Lance Urbas in the quarterfinal round. Urbas, the runner-up from District 6, is the younger brother of Cole, a three-time PIAA placewinner that Bison fans may remember as the opponent of 2018 state champ Luke McGonigal in the finals.
Miffilin County’s Trey Kibe, who has given Urbas all four of his losses this season, in the top seed at the weight.
Clearfield 106-pounder Evan Davis, the D 4-9 runner-up. gets Central Mountain’s Gino Serafini from Central Mountain in the opening round. Serafini pinned Davis (25-13) at the season-opening Top Hat Tournament.
The winner faces overall second seed Jacob VanDee of Cathedral Prep, the District 10 champ. The top seed at the weight is Mifflin County’s Nic Allison.
At 113, Bison Derrick Bender (8-20) matches up with Cathedral Prep’s Philip Stark (11-11) in the opening round. The winner most likely battles DuBois District 4-9 champ Brendan Orr in the quarterfinals.
The top seed at 113 is Central Mountain’s Derek Keen.
Bison 126-pounder Nolan Barr (24-11) meets State College’s Carter Weaverling in the preliminary round with the winner moving on to tangle with overall second seed Kaeman Smith (Cathedral Prep). Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher is the top seed at the weight.
Luke Freeland, who placed third at D 4-9, faces off with Obama’s Khalil Schaeffer in the preliminary round. With a win Freeland (23-12) advances to wrestle Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly, the No. 2 seed at the weight, in the quarterfinals. Williamsport’s Riley Bower, the D 4-9 champ, is the overall top seed.
At 145, Bison Karson Kline, who took fifth as districts, starts off with Mifflin County’s Ethan Kauffman, the District 6 champ and region’s third seed. Kline (23-15) will either get State College’s Kyle Martin or Warren’s Alex Anderson in the next round.
Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson in the top seed at the weight, while District 4-9 champ Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) is No. 2.
Mark McGonigal (28-6), the District 4-9 runner-up at 152, starts his regional tournament off with Altoona’s Adam Zerbee before a possible quarterfinal matchup with Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner.
A semifinal bout with Cathedral Prep’s Marques McClorin, the District 10 champ and overall second seed looms, with four-time District 4-9 champion and returning PIAA champion Ed Scott headlining the weight class.
The only Bison senior at regionals, Brett Zattoni begins his 195-pound bracket against Meadville’s Griffin Buzzell, the District 10 champ. Zattoni (20-17) either gets a meeting with Punxsutawney’s Josh Miller or Altoona’s Colin Allmond in his next match. Both have wins over Zattoni this season.
District 4-9 champion Derek Sunafrank of Bradford is the weight’s No. 2 seed, while Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman has top billing.
At 195, Bison Matt Bailor, the District 4-9 fifth seed, battles Meadville’s Rhoan Woodrow, the D-10 champ in the opener. His next match will be against either Central Mountain’s Nikolas Miller or Cranberry’s Seth Yeager.
Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy, the District 4-9 champion in the top seed at the weight.
Top seeds at weight classes that Clearfield does not have an entrant are Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey (D-6 champ) at 120, Altoona’s Matt Sarbo (D-6 champ) at 132, Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner (District 6 champ) at 160 and Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon (District 4-9 champ) at 220.
The first round of the Northwest Regional Tournament begins Friday at 4 p.m. with quarterfinals to follow.
Wrestling resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with consolation rounds 1 and 2. The semfinals are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the finals and consolation finals are to begin at 6.