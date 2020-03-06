HERSHEY — Clearfield entered Friday with a pair of sophomores looking to secure their first medal at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, and by day’s end one of them — heavyweight Oliver Billotte — did just that.
Billotte and teammate Mark McGonigal (152) both started the day in their respective consolation brackets after going each went 1-1 on Thursday. McGonigal lost his opener Friday and was knocked out of the tourney two wins short of reaching the podium.
Billotte (37-5) used his athleticism to knock off York Suburban senior Nasier Spellman (23-7) 11-6 in Friday’s second round of consolations.
The Bison built a 4-1 lead early in the second period thanks to a takedown in the first and reversal at the 1:21 mark in the second. It appeared Billotte would ride out Spellman, but the Trojan used a roll to score a reversal in the final seconds to make it 4-3 after two.
Spellman chose down in the third, but after the move to end the second the Clearfield coaches had Billotte let the Trojan up to start the period.
Billotte then won the match on his feet as he took Spellman down to his back for a five-point move 25 seconds in.
The Trojan fought off back, and once he did, Billotte cut him loose before scoring another takedown with 45 seconds to go. He once again let Spellman up, then held him at bay on his feet to secure the win and advance.
Billotte then employed the take him down, let up approach in his ensuing bout against Garden Spot’s Charles Martin in the blood round to be guaranteed of medaling.
After a scoreless first period, the Bison took down Martin three times in the second period, but a penalty point called against Billotte made it a one-point bout (6-5) after two periods.
Billotte added an escape and two more takedowns in the third before pinning Martin in 4:04 after the second to send head coach Jeff Aveni and assistant coach Myles Caragein into a frenzy in the corner.
The Bison returns to action this morning against Conrad Weisner senior Adam Krise (37-6) in the consy quarterfinals. Billotte can place as high as third.
As for McGonigal (34-8), he saw his second trip to states come to end in Friday’s second round of consolations as he dropped a 4-0 decision to Kiski Area junior Sammy Starr (31-7), the Southwest Regional runner-up.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Starr quickly grabbed the lead in the second when he rolled McGonigal off him at the start of the period and jumped around the Bison for a reversal just seven seconds in. Starr rode McGonigal the rest of the period.
McGonigal chose to start neutral in the third and worked to find an opening against Starr.
He got in on Starr’s leg in the final minute, but Starr fought off the move and notched a takedown himself with 39 seconds left to seal his win.
The sophomore’s 10-4 win Thursday against Penn Manor’s Colt Barley in his pigtail bout was his first in two trips to states, as he went 0-2 a year ago as a freshman.
McGonigal will enter his junior season with a 64-19 record.
Class AAA action resumes at 9 a.m.