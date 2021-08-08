OFFENSIVE SIDE
Clearfield lost several starters on the offensive line as well as its leading receiver in Jake Lezzer and placekicker Graeson Graves to graduation last year, meaning some new faces will have to step in to fill the holes. But the Bison also have plenty coming back, including Oliver Billotte, who is in his third year as the starting quarterback. Karson Kline and Nate Natoli (receivers) and Jose Alban and Mark McGonigal (running backs) provide returning weapons to lean on, while Hayden Kovalick, Isaac Samsel and Josh Steele will give Clearfield experience on the line.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Clearfield’s leading tackler Nick Domico was lost to graduation as were key members of the secondary in Lezzer and Ian Billotte. But the Bison have eight returning starters on defense, including linebackers Alban and McGonigal, who will look to step in where Domico left off. Natoli was the Bison leader in interceptions last season and Kline led in passes defended. Billotte is expected to be a playmaker at both linebacker and defensive line.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Clearfield was just 4-2 last season, having several games canceled due to COVID. The Bison still won the District 9 class 3A title and look primed to once again compete for a Mountain League title and make a playoff run this year with eight starters back on both sides of the ball and some talented newcomers ready to fill some key roles.