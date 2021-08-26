HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf teams joined Bellefonte and Penns Valley as well as host Hollidaysburg at Scotch Valley Country Club Wednesday in the Mountain League opener for all.
The Lady Tigers had the low score with a 147, followed by the Lady Mounties (177). Clearfield (215) was the only other team with enough golfers to score.
Hollidaysburg’s Emma Kennedy took medalist honors with a 47.
Abby Vaux led P-O with a 55, while teammate Camden Potter shot a 58.
Alayna Lansberry paced the Lady Bison, carding a 68.
“I was thrilled to see Alayna’s first golf match,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. She played outstanding. She is such a long hitter, who can also chip and putt. She did amazing for her first 9-hole match.”
The teams gather again Wednesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club for another league meet.
Hollidaysburg—147
Emma Kennedy 47, Ashden Stitt 49, Peyton Bihary 51. Other: Sabrina Sargent 61.
Philipsburg-Osceola—177
Abby Vaux 55, Camden Potter 58, Liv Hutton 64. Others: Lauren Sinclair 67, Ivy Reed 67, Jocey Williams 73.
Clearfield—215
Alayna Lansberry 68, Allison Shipley 73, Sage Hoppe 74.
Bellefonte
Lexi Fravel 60, Sydney Hamilton 62.
Penns Valley
Paige Dobson 57.