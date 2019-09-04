HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola golf teams competed at a Mountain League meet at Scotch Valley on Wednesday.

The Lady Mounties edged the Lady Bison 174-176 behind a round of 54 by Lindsey Bordas. Kylie Adams shot a 58 and Katie Lingle rounded out the scoring with a 62.

McLain Alt led the Lady Bison with a 56. Christina McGinnis carded a 59 and Kate Barnes shot a 61.

Both teams defeated Bellefonte, which shot a 183.

In a non-league match-up, Clearfield and P-O both fell to the hosts, who scored a 145. Morgan Bihary had a 47 and Taylor Hilman shot a 48 to lead the Lady Tigers.

The next Mountain League meet is Sept. 11 at Penns Valley.

Hollidaysburg—145

Morgan Bihary 47, Taylor Hilman 48, Samantha Shoemaker 50. Others: Ashden Stitt 56, Maddie Smith 63, Megan Dinges 64.

Philipsburg-Osceola—174

Lindsey Bordas 54, Kylie Adams 58, Katie Lingle 62. Others: Abby Vaux 63, Sami Hardy 70, Harley Williams 70.

Clearfield—176

McLain Alt 56, Christina McGinnis 59, Kate Barnes 61.

Bellefonte—183

Emmalyn Dingle 59, Keeli Pighetti 62, Riley Clute 62. Others: Sara Rados 64, Natasha Hoffman 72, Sydney Hamilton 73.

