Progress continues to be made on Clearfield Municipal Authority’s takeover of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s municipal wastewater systems.
At the authority’s recent meeting, Manager John Williams reported both the borough and the township have approved the ordinance needed to transfer the ownership of both systems to the authority.
CMA would also take over all of the sanitary sewer easements and rights of way for both municipalities by conducting a general assignment, according to an article published previously in The Progress. The assignment would allow a blanket transfer of all in one agreement instead of listing each right-of-way and easement separately.
Once that is completed, CMA would take over all of the debt the two municipalities have accrued to upgrade its sanitary sewer systems. All of the borough’s debt are loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Williams said work is underway to transfer the PENNVEST loans and refinance bank loans associated with both systems.
“Now that we have the proper documentation. We can move forward,” Williams said.