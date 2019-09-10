HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team hosted a tri meet with Moshannon Valley and Bald Eagle Area Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison boys beat BEA, 15-50 and downed the Black Knights 20-25. The Lady Bison also defeated BEA by a 15-50 score and knocked off the Damsels 16-39.
Mo Valley picked up its first wins in program history with 15-50 victories over Bald Eagle Area for both the boys and girls.
Bison Ben Luzier won the boys race with a 19:10 with teammates Trevor Franek (19:53), Tyler Olson (20:36) and Michael Odrosky (21:43) following second through fourth, respectively.
Luzier and Odrosky posted personal bests.
Bison Simon Quigley was injured during the race.
“They all raced hard and smart and looked very strong,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “Michael had a very fast last mile and it was great to see him get the hang of racing so quickly.”
Nathan Reams led the Black Knights with a fifth-place finish with a time of 21:54. Roman Faulds (22:21), Alex Leskovansky (24:37), Samuel Howard (25:00) and Austin Shoff (25:56) rounded out the Top 10 at seventh through tenth.
Lady Bison Avry Grumblatt easily won the girls race, posting a 22:33 to finish nearly a full minute ahead of teammate Amanda McCracken (23:31). Scarlett Singleton (23:40) and Abby McCracken (26:52) gave Clearfield the Top 4 finishers in the girls race
“Avry had it in cruise control the whole race and then put in a pretty fast last mile to distance herself even further,” Yingling said. “Amanda and Scarlett made sure they were across the line before any girls from other schools, and Scarlett did this with a head cold. She had a personal best with a cold, so I like that grit out of my only freshman.”
Alycia Edwards finished in eighth place for the Lady Bison.
Abby Leskovansky was the first Damsel across the line, finishing fifth with a 29:13. Aubrey Dotts and Rachel Howard placed ninth and tenth for Mo Valley.
Clearfield is back in action Saturday at the Bradford Invitational.
Boys
Clearfield 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
Mo Valley 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
Clearfield 20, Mo Valley 35
Top 10
1. Ben Luzier, C, 19:10..2. Trevor Franek, C, 19:53. 3. Tyler Olson, C, 20:36. 4. Michael Odrosky, C, 21:43. 5. Nathan Reams, MV, 21:54. 6. Luke Wilson, BEA, 22:07. 7. Roman Faulds, MV, 22:21. 8. Alex Leskovansky, MV, 24:37. 9. Samuel Howard, MV, 25:00. 10. Austin Shoff, MV, 25:56.
Other Clearfield runners: Will Brickley, 27:45.
Other Mo Valley runners: Joseph Spewock, 27:58. Nathan Murarik, 29:26. Austin Beirlair, 30:15. Trenton Berg, 30:15. Skylar Kephart, 32:40. Zane Hensal, 35:02. Gavin Varner, 38:35.
Girls
Clearfield 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
Mo Valley 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
Clearfield 16, Mo Valley 39
Top 10
1. Avry Grumblatt, C, 22:33. 2. Amanda McCracken, C, 23:31. 3. Scarlett Singleton, C, 23:40. 4. Abby McCracken, C, 26:52. 5. Abby Leskovansky, MV, 29:13. 6. Rnelyn McGonigal, BEA, 29:45. 7. Sunni Rice, BEA, 29:55. 8. Alycia Edwards, C, 33:40. 9. Aubrey Dotts, MV, 34:00. 10. Rachel Howard, MV, 36:35.
Other Mo Valley runners: Elleanor Faulds, 39:02. Ariana Houser, 39:09. Journee Varner, 39:40.