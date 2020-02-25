The Clearfield Area Ministerium will once again be sponsoring weekly worship services and luncheons on Thursdays throughout the lenten season. Area churches take turns hosting these events. The worship services begin at 12:05 p.m., with the luncheon immediately following (approximately 12:30 p.m.). The cost is $5 per lunch.
Please note, when school cancels due to weather, the lenten service and luncheon is also cancelled.
This year’s theme is “Dialogue at Calvary: Voices at the Cross”.
March 5: “Defiance”, Mark 15:22-30, with Gregg Kohlepp at Trinity UMC
March 12: “Admission and Misunderstanding”, Mark 15:22-32 with Jim Evilsizor at St. John Lutheran Church
March 19: “Selfishness and Faith”, Luke 23:39-43 with Bob Way at West Side UMC
March 26: “Doubt”, Matthew 27:39-43 with Jimmy Hopper at Emmanuel UMC
April 2: “Recognition”, Mark Brower at The Presbyterian Church, Matthew 27:50-54.
The Ministerium will then conclude the lenten season with their Good Friday Service, “His Actions Speak Louder than Words –the Last Seven Words of Christ”, noon to 3 p.m. at Trinity UMC.