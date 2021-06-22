Perfect weather combined with close to 2,000 people filled Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield on Sunday, June 6 as the churches and service organizations of Clearfield came together to host an evening of fun for the entire family.
Clearfield Ministerium has been sponsoring Family Fun Day of the past 11 years. The event is an opportunity for the churches of Clearfield to “love Clearfield!”
This year there were 23 vendors and everything on-site was free. It is a great place to take the family to kick off summer. This year they added a large bounce house, two blowup obstacle courses, a giant slide and a climbing wall.
Music was provided throughout the evening by Heaven Bound, and the CMA and Lighthouse worship bands
Clearfield Ministerium wishes to thank each church and organization that sponsored a booth and Clearfield Borough for allowing the use of the park. Next year’s event is already being planned for June 5, 2022.