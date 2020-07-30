Jeremiah Ian Wisor, 30, of Clearfield, who is charged with felony theft, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Wisor is charged with access device fraud, a felony of the third degree and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 5, the female victim came to the Clearfield barracks of the state police and reported someone had fraudulently used her bank account to make multiple purchases totaling $605.24.
She also said the SIM card was stolen out of her cell phone.
State police determined it was Wisor who made the fraudulent purchases and had stolen the SIM card.
The thefts allegedly occurred in Penn Township, according to court documents.
Bail was set at $1,000 monetary.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth, while Wisor did not have an attorney.