Why do I love Clearfield?
It is a small rural town where you can raise a family in a safe environment.
Everyone knows everyone and is will to help when help is needed. Support of the community when someone is in need — the outpouring is beyond belief. Fundraising events happen for people in need and many local residents volunteer countless hours to help out.
Our small town is accessible to larger communities in a short amount of time and distance. Commutes are short with moderate travel time in a small town.
Home is where the heart is and growing up here holds countless childhood memories.
You do not have to make an effort to fit into our community because everyone is friendly and accepting. You are welcomed even when you do not know anyone at events, activities, etc.
Clearfield is a safe environment for your kids to grow up in and be part of the organized activities.
The Courthouse and churches in our community sound regularly scheduled bells and chimes.
Annual parades, festivals and events are planned to get the community together as a whole to celebrate.
The natural beauty of the backwoods, parks, river, ponds, and recreational opportunities is endless.
I know the routes and where things are because I have lived here all of my life.
The architecture and history of the buildings in our town are just amazing.
The proud sense community in my town is outstanding.