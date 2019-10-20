Clearfield Lanes announces its youth Bowlers of the week for Oct. 11 are Jarrett Lanich and Lyla Elensky. Lanich rolled 168 pins over his average, while Elensky was 42 pins over her average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Houtzdale man charged with stealing $15K from PA Skills machines
-
Numbers not just a P-O problem
-
Grassflat woman charged for abandoning baby in vehicle
-
MORRISDALE MAN'S DEATH RULED HOMICIDE
-
Bench warrant issued for Curwensville man
-
ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET
-
Curwensville elementary students enjoying sensory walkway
-
Lady Warriors edge Damsels, earn bid to ICC title game
-
Accused drug dealer waives hearing
-
Police 10-14
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: