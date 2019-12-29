Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for December 14 are Jarrett Lanich and Nat Dennis. Lanich rolled 110 pins over his average, while Dennis shot 69 pins over her average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
