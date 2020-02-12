Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for Feb. 8 are Tesa Miller and Alec Defelice. Miller shot 71 pins over her average, while Defelice rolled 114 pins above his average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
