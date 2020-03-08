Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for the week of March 7 are Kaybea Boris and Jarett Lanich. Boris shot 111 pins over her average, while Lanich rolled 158 pins above his average and recorded his first career 700 series in the process.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
