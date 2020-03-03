Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for February 29 are Alana Sheeder, Dominick Graham and Ben Wriglewsorth.
Sheeder rolled 107 pins over her average, while Graham and Wriglesworth each shot 102 pins above their averages.
Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for February 29 are Alana Sheeder, Dominick Graham and Ben Wriglewsorth.
Sheeder rolled 107 pins over her average, while Graham and Wriglesworth each shot 102 pins above their averages.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.