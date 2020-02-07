Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for February 1 are Alex Hull and Lyla Elensky. Hull rolled 152 pins over his average, while Elensky shot 80 pins above her average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
