Clearfield Lanes announces its bowlers of the week for March 14 are Alana Sheeder and Gerald ‘DJ’ Hudson. Sheeder was 114 pins over her average and Hudson rolled 138 pins over his average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
