Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for November 16 are Katelyn Rainey and Zayne Dunsmore. Rainey shot 85 pins over her average, while Dunsmore rolled 99 pins above his average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
