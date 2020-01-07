Clearfield Lanes announces its youth bowlers of the week for Jan. 4 are David Kelichner and Tesa Miller. Kelichner was 104 pins over his average while Miller rolled 123 pins above her average.
Clearfield Lanes announces youth bowlers of the week
rmurawski
