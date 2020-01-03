Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 will hold its annual Free Throw competition for all area boys and girls ages 9-14 (age as of January 1st) on Sunday, January 26th. Registration will begin at noon in Glynn Hall at St. Francis School. A parent needs to be present to sign the form and proof of age is required. Please call 857-7868 if you have any questions.
Clearfield KOC hosting free throw shoot
jyingling
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN HOUTZDALE
-
Glass ready to work for Clearfield County
-
Sentencing Court — Ammerman
-
New Gordmans store to host hiring event Jan. 7
-
Clearfield man leads police on foot chase after domestic dispute
-
Coalport Borough adopts budget following councilman's objections
-
Police 12/31
-
New state funding will support restoration projects in Clearfield County
-
Moshannon Valley students create murals for Houtzdale's sesquicentennial
-
West Branch rallies to down Harmony in consey game
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: