Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 elected new officers for the fraternal year July, 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

Elected were:

  • Chaplain – the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner
  • Grand Knight – Frank M. Sturniolo
  • Deputy Grand Knight –Randy Lemmo
  • Chancellor – Vince Sturniolo
  • Recorder – Carl Pizzella
  • Advocate – Bill Shaw Jr.
  • Financial Secretary –Bruce Nicklas
  • Treasurer – Bill Shaw Sr.
  • Warden – Tom Spingola
  • Inside Guard – Fred Leavy
  • Outside Guard – Steve Gillespie

Trustees Elected:

  • Jim Blessel – 3 years
  • Dave Davis – 2 years
  • James Tarbay – 1 year

The council continues to hold its monthly meetings every third Monday at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend and participate.

The Knight of Columbus Building and picnic grounds, located at South Fourth Street and Aronold Avenue, are available for wedding receptions; birthday parties; class reunions; business meetings; etc.

For rental details call Lacy Altemus at 553-2796 or the K of C at 765-3354 and leave a message; someone will call you back.

Though the building is up for sale, the K of C will honor all rental commitments.

