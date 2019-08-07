Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 elected new officers for the fraternal year July, 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Elected were:
- Chaplain – the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner
- Grand Knight – Frank M. Sturniolo
- Deputy Grand Knight –Randy Lemmo
- Chancellor – Vince Sturniolo
- Recorder – Carl Pizzella
- Advocate – Bill Shaw Jr.
- Financial Secretary –Bruce Nicklas
- Treasurer – Bill Shaw Sr.
- Warden – Tom Spingola
- Inside Guard – Fred Leavy
- Outside Guard – Steve Gillespie
Trustees Elected:
- Jim Blessel – 3 years
- Dave Davis – 2 years
- James Tarbay – 1 year
The council continues to hold its monthly meetings every third Monday at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend and participate.
The Knight of Columbus Building and picnic grounds, located at South Fourth Street and Aronold Avenue, are available for wedding receptions; birthday parties; class reunions; business meetings; etc.
For rental details call Lacy Altemus at 553-2796 or the K of C at 765-3354 and leave a message; someone will call you back.
Though the building is up for sale, the K of C will honor all rental commitments.