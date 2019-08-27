DUBOIS — The Clearfield junior varsity football team opened their season with an 18-13 loss on Monday evening at E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois.
The Bison got a big game from Jose Alban, who had an interception, recovered a fumble and caught two passes for 21 yards.
Caden Irwin threw two touchdowns passes, finishing the game with six completions for 120 yards.
Logan Firanski and Nate Natoli were the recipients of those TD throws with Firanski hauling in a 58-yard pass, while Natoli had a 2-yard score.
Firanski finished the game with two receptions for 86 yards.
Clearfield (0-1) takes a week off for the extended Labor Day weekend. The Bison return to action Sept. 9, hosting Central.