HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team hosted a Mountain League meet Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.

Lady Bison Christina McGinnis shot the low round of the day, carding a 44.

Bellefonte had the top team score with a 155.

Philipsburg-Osceola had a 172 as a team. Abby Vaux led the way with a 55, Ivy Reed shot a 58 and Camden Potter recorded a 59.

All teams are back in action today at Hollidaysburg.

Bellefonte—155

Riley Clute 50, Sara Rados 52, Sam Shaw 53. Others: Bella Corman 58, Rianna Morris 60.

Hollidaysburg—162

Emma Kennedy 52, Ashden Stitt 54, Sam Shoemaker 56. Others: Megan Dinges 56, Morgan Bihary 73, Maddie Smith 73.

Philipsburg-Osceola—172

Abby Vaux 55, Ivy Reed 58, Camden Potter 59. Others: Sami Hardy 68, Harley Williams 72, Jocelyn Hutton 73.

Clearfield—193

Christina McGinnis 44, Allison Shipley 73, Karli Bietz 76. Others: Sage Hoppe 87.

Penns Valley—DNS

Paige Dobson 62.

