HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team hosted a Mountain League meet Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Lady Bison Christina McGinnis shot the low round of the day, carding a 44.
Bellefonte had the top team score with a 155.
Philipsburg-Osceola had a 172 as a team. Abby Vaux led the way with a 55, Ivy Reed shot a 58 and Camden Potter recorded a 59.
All teams are back in action today at Hollidaysburg.
Bellefonte—155
Riley Clute 50, Sara Rados 52, Sam Shaw 53. Others: Bella Corman 58, Rianna Morris 60.
Hollidaysburg—162
Emma Kennedy 52, Ashden Stitt 54, Sam Shoemaker 56. Others: Megan Dinges 56, Morgan Bihary 73, Maddie Smith 73.
Philipsburg-Osceola—172
Abby Vaux 55, Ivy Reed 58, Camden Potter 59. Others: Sami Hardy 68, Harley Williams 72, Jocelyn Hutton 73.
Clearfield—193
Christina McGinnis 44, Allison Shipley 73, Karli Bietz 76. Others: Sage Hoppe 87.
Penns Valley—DNS
Paige Dobson 62.