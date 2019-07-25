CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society’s makes their award-winning maple syrup from scratch from trees right here in Clearfield County.
The historical society’s maple syrup has won numerous competitions over the years including first place in the entire state at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, besting commercial maple syrup manufacturers, from across the state according to Richard Hughes of the historical society.
And residents can purchase this syrup at the historical society’s Bloody Knox Festival in Knox Township in October.
The historical society makes syrup from maple trees on Hughes’ property in Dimeling.
Every spring, six to eight volunteers collect the sap, boil it down to syrup, filter and bottle the syrup as well as chop and stack the wood to fuel the boilers. They collect the sap using the modern method of hoses attached to taps on the trees but they also use the traditional method of attaching buckets to the trees, Hughes said.
It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup, so it takes a lot of energy to make. This is why maple syrup is expensive and it costs roughly $60 per gallon, Hughes said.
When the sap first comes out of the trees it looks just like water. It isn’t until it is boiled down that it gets its amber color, Hughes said.
Although all the sap looks the same when it comes out of the trees, sap taken early in the maple syrup season will end up having the lightest color when boiled down to maple syrup. And syrup gets darker and darker the later in the season the sap is drawn until the late in the season the syrup becomes a much darker amber color, similar to iced tea.
The darker color is a result of naturally occurring bacteria in the environment and the later in the season the sap is taken, the more bacteria there is.
All the syrup is boiled and sterilized before it is bottled and will last almost forever once its bottled, Hughes said.
Hughes said the first sap of the season usually makes the highest quality syrup and this is the sap the historical society uses for competitions. Hughes said they take the first 50 gallons of sap and carefully boil it down, making sure the temperature and the sugar content are just right. The temperature is important because if it rises too high, it will cook or caramelize some of the the syrup, especially the syrup closest to the bottom where the heat is located, degrading its quality.
The syrup is also carefully filtered to remove any sediment until it takes a takes on a glass-like appearance, Hughes said.
Hughes attributes their attention to detail and small batch production to their syrup’s success in competitions. He also said the minerals in local soils could be contributing to making their syrup taste better.
The maple syrup season lasts about four weeks in late February to early March when daytime temperatures are above 40 degrees and nighttime temperatures dip below 20 and the sap begins rising from the roots of the maple trees. These temperatures are essential and this is the reason why the maple syrup range is in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Hughes said.
Once the sap reaches the buds after about four weeks, the sugar level will drop dramatically and and the sap will take on a yellow tint, like Mountain Dew soda, and it is no longer suitable for maple syrup.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture grades maple syrup based on its color, ranging from light amber, medium amber and dark amber. First draw syrup will be a light amber syrup. The maple syrup for sale at Bloody Knox will be a medium amber or a dark amber syrup. The historical society will also sell maple syrup candy at the festival.
The historical society uses late season sap, the sap which makes the darkest syrup, and boil it down until almost all the water is removed and make it into candy. He said maple syrup candy tastes a lot like fudge. And like fudge, they have to be careful with the temperature they cook it at to make sure they don’t burn it. And because they boil so much of the water away to make candy, it takes a lot of syrup to make a little bit of candy, Hughes said.