ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team experienced a roller coaster-type day Saturday at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament at the Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Five of the six Bison to hit the mats in the event won a match, and by day’s end four landed on the podium with a Top 4 finish.
However, only junior heavyweight Oliver Billotte extended his season as he placed second to advance to this year’s new Super Regional, which will be held Saturday back at Altoona. That new Super Regional, created because of COVID-19, will serve as the de facto early rounds of the PIAA Championships and feature a majority of the top wrestlers in the state as the Northwest, Southwest (WPIAL) and Southcentral (District 3) regions converge on Altoona.
As for Saturday, Billotte was joined on the podium by junior Karson Kline (145 pounds), freshman Carter Chamberlain (172) and junior Mark McGonigal (215). All three of those Bison finished fourth at their respective weights, which even in a normal year would have landed them one short of reaching states. The region’s normal allotment of state qualifiers has been three.
Billotte was one of two returning state medalists in the heavyweight field, and he became very familiar with the other last week at districts as Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon tech falled the Bison in the finals. Schon is a three-time state medalist and two-time finalist who won gold as a sophomore.
The two entered Saturday as the favorites to meet again, and both lived up to that hype by reaching the finals.
Billotte (20-3) was originally scheduled to wrestle McDowell’s Mark Chambers (8-0), the D-10 champ in the quarterfinals, but Chambers pulled out of the tournament. Instead, Billotte faced General McLane sophomore Wilson Spires (17-7), the D-10 runner-up who moved into the D-10 No. 1 slot.
Billotte made quick work of Squires, as he took down the Lancer and scored a set of backpoints before pinning him in 1:00. He followed that up with a 5-1 win against Altoona senior Trevor Manley (14-6), the District 6 champ, in a bout Billotte controlled from the onset.
Billotte seized control with a takedown just 10 seconds into the match and rode out the Mountain Lion the rest of the period. Manley chose down in the second, and Billotte elected to let him up to start the period.
That decision paid off for the Bison, as he again scored a quick takedown — this time 16 seconds in — and rode out Manley to take a 4-1 lead to the third. Billotte needed just a couple seconds to escape from the bottom in that final period before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the way.
The win put Billotte into the regional final for a second year in a row in Altoona, but he once again came away with silver as Schon pinned the Bison in 50 seconds after grabbing a quick 4-1 lead.
As for his teammates, McGonigal and Chamberlain both went 2-2 on their way to fourth-place finishes.
McGonigal (19-5), the D4/9 champ, came in looking to advance in hopes of reaching states for the third time in three years, but another potential trip to Hershey proved not to be in the cards for the Bison.
He opened the day with a 7-0 win against Meadville’s Rhoan Woodrow (12-7).
However, he suffered a tough 3-2 loss to State College senior Ty Price (14-7) in an all-important semifinal bout with the potential of a “true second place” looming to detemine the runner-up if needed. In that scenario, winning your semifinal could guarantee you second place.
Price scored the lone takedown of the match at the 1:16 mark of the opening periods. The two traded escapes from there, with McGonigal getting points in the first and third periods and Price in the second. The pair battled on their feet most of the feet, with Price holding off McGonigal that way for the the final 1:54 of the third period.
The loss dropped McGonigal in the consolation bracket, where he beat Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument, 7-1, in a rematch of returning state qualifiers from last weekend’s district finals. The Bison then saw his season come to an end with a 4-2 loss to Central Mountain senior Nikolas Miller (21-8) in the consy finals. Miller then lost 7-4 to Price in a true second place match after Price lost 5-1 in the finals to Cathedral Prep senior John Campbell (14-0).
Chamberlain (15-10) put together a strong day in his first trip to regionals as the No. 2 seed from District 4/9.
He pinned D-8 champ Mateo Bradbury (6-2) of Brashear in 1:31 in the quaterfinals before being tech falled 16-1 in the semifinals by returning regional champ Trey Kibe (17-0) of Mifflin County. Kibe went on to win his third straight regional crown.
Chamberlain bounced back with a wild 7-6 win vs. General McLane freshman Magnus Lloyd (19-5), the D-10 champ, in the consy semifinals. The pair traded takedowns and reversals throughout the bout, including three times in the third period.
A reversal with 1:36 remaining gave the Bison a 6-4 lead, but Lloyd returned the favor just past the midway point to even things at 6-6. Chamberlain worked free for an escape with 38 seconds left, then held off the Lancer on his feet for the win.
Chamberlain’s weekend, and season, ended a bout later when he lost 7-3 to St. Marys’ Nick Crisp in the third-place match. Crisp majored Chamberlain, 12-3, in last weekend’s district finals.
Kline, Clearfield’s other medalist, went 1-2 on the day at 145.
He used a takedown in overtime to edge Central Mountain freshman Griffin Walizer (D-6 champ, 16-8), 6-4, in quarterfinals before falling 12-2 in the semifinals to Cathedral Prep sophomore Steffan Lynch.
The loss dropped Kline to the consy bracket, where he got a bye into the third place bout. In that contest, he scored a quick takedown against Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly (15-5) only to be reversed to his back by the Wildcat, who got a pin in 52 seconds. Everly went on to pin Lynch in 2:05 in the true second place match.
Clearfield had two other wrestlers compete on the day in sophomore Evan Davis (106) and junior Luke Freeland (138).
Davis (16-8) pulled out an exciting 7-6 win in his opener against Cathedral Prep sophomore Sam Staab (8-4), the D-10 champ, on an escape with 43 seconds remainin but then was forced to default out of the tournament after being injured in his semifinal against Juniata sophomore Casey Smith.
Freeland (6-8) went 0-2 on the day.