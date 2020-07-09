The Clearfield High School class of 1968 will hold its 70th birthday party on Aug. 1 from 6-11 p.m. at the Clearfield VFW. For more information, call 290-9784.
Clearfield H.S. Class of 1968 to hold birthday party
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Community rallies around Clearfield's Eric Fletcher
-
Morrisdale man homeless after fire destroys home
-
Benefit set for Clearfield woman battling nerve disorder
-
West Branch's Trude named Boys Basketball Player of Decade
-
Former West Branch employee sentenced in student sex case
-
Croatian Club thumps Champions Choice in CCYBL action
-
Police 7-6
-
Clearfield County Livestock Committee to host livestock and poultry sale Aug. 8
-
Tibbens sentenced to state prison for strangulation
-
Special Sentencing Court
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: