HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team upended Curwensville 170-205 on Thursday at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
The Lady Bison’s Christina McGinnis shot a 42 to lead all golfers.
Teammates Allison Shipley (58) and Karli Bietz (70) rounded out the host’s scoring.
“Christina is taking her time and thinking about each and every shot and really working to make every shot count,” said head coach Leslie Palumbo. “Allison has come down tremendously since the beginning of the year.
“These three girls are quite a team and the drop in their overall score is so impressive.”
Curwensville was led by a 61 from Megan McCracken. Maizy Hoover and Skylar Pentz each shot a 72 for the Lady Tide.
Three seniors were also honored at the match — Clearfield’s McGinnis and Bietz and Curwensville’s Taylor Simcox.
Both teams return to action on Monday at the District 9 Championships at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Clearfield—170
Christina McGinnis 42, Allison Shipley 58, Karli Bietz 70.
Curwensville—205
Megan McCracken 61, Maizy Hoover 72, Skylar Pentz 72. Others: Taylor Simcox 79, Abi Elensky 83.