HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 5-0 with a 5-2 victory over Tyrone on Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Lindsey Kerlin defeated Rachel Stricek at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4.
Ally Gaines was a winner at No. 3 singles, topping Lydia Irvin, 6-1, 6-0.
Peyton Reese picked up a win at No. 4 singles, downing Ashlee Walk, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
Kirstie VanTassel rounded out the singles winners, defeating Isabella Rhoades, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
The Lady Bison also won a doubles match with Lauryn Kitchen and Kendyhl Luzier topping Ashlynn McKinney and Sarah Butina, 8-4.
Clearfield returns to action today, hosting DuBois.
Clearfield 5, Tyrone 2
Singles
1. Victoria Reese (T) def. Kylie VanTassel (C), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
2. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Rachel Stricek (T), 6-2, 6-4.
3. Ally Gaines (C) def. Lydia Irvin (T), 6-1, 6-0.
4. Peyton Reese (C) def. Ashlee Walk (T), 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
5. Kristie VanTassel (C) def. Isabella Rhoades (T), 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Lauryn Kitchen/Kendyhl Luzier (C) def. Ashlynn McKinney/Sarah Butina (T), 8-4.
2. Renee VanProoyen/Lydia Seltzer (T) def. Chloe Rowles/Katelyn Olson (C), 8-3.