HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team has nine players on its roster, including four letterwinners who saw plenty of action last year.
One of those, junior Lindsey Kerlin, will be the team’s No. 1 singles player. Fellow junior Peyton Reed, who saw lots of playtime on the doubles side last year, will be the No. 2. Senior Lauryn Kitchen will go as the team’s No. 3. Sophomore Katelyn Olson rounds out the letterwinners.
“They will have to step up this year, last year we had a senior-led team and this year we’re still looking for that leadership,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence.
Those three seniors — Kylie VanTassel, Kirstie Van Tassel and Ally Gaines — have graduated and moved on, leaving some holes for Clearfield.
But Spence thinks the Lady Bison will be just fine, especially with Kerlin at number one.
“Lindsey has worked hard throughout summer practices and during the offseason,” Spence said. “She puts the extra time into the game that the seniors did last year, and it shows in her performance on the court. She will have some tough matches this year in the Mountain League with Holidaysburg and Tyrone. Also, within the District 9 league, she will be tested throughout the season.”
Spence, who has brought some stability to a program that had several coaching changes the past few years, said he would still like to get more interest for the program.
“I would like to grow the program and I always encourage more 7th-12th graders to come out and try the sport of tennis,” he said. “It’s an interesting mix of an individual and team sport that many may not know much about during junior high.”
The bulk of Spence’s roster will be filled with juniors, but the Lady Bison have enough players to fill out a squad.
The biggest thing that has hampered Clearfield has been the weather during the preseason.
“Last week was pretty much a wash with all the rain, but a positive would be that the girls like to have fun when they’re playing tennis,” Spence said. “I am hoping that they will be able flip the switch when it’s time to play matches and get serious.”
Spence said there is a lot the team is working on.
“With the wide range of skill in the players we will work on various things,” he said. “It makes it challenging to have certain players playing matches and then teaching the basics to new players who’ve never picked up a racquet before.”
The Lady Bison coach said the goals remain the same as they have in the past.
“We would like to compete in the Mountain League and in District 9 for districts in the singles and doubles tournaments. We always strive to have fun, but I am looking for improvement throughout the year in each girl.”
Clearfield opened the season today against Hollidaysburg. For more about the match, see page B3. The Lady Bison return to action on Wednesday, traveling to Tyrone.
Roster
Seniors
*Lauryn Kitchen.
Juniors
Sarah Catherman, Sarah Cutler, *Lindsey Kerlin, Lillian Mercado, *Peyton Reese, Chloe Rowles.
Sophmores
Cadence Day, *Katelyn Olson.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
25—at Tyrone. 26—at Brockway. 30—Punxsutawney.
September
1—Huntingdon. 2—at Bradford. 8—at Hollidaysburg. 9—at Johnsonburg. 15—Tyrone. 22—at Huntingdon. 23—Elk County Catholic. 30—St. Marys.
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.