HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team has four letterwinners back this season — all underclassmen.
That proves to be a good thing for second-year head coach Garrett Spence.
“I’m expecting them to step up this year and become the leaders of the team,” said Spence. “Not too long ago they were the younger players and were looking up to the letterwinners as leaders.”
Juniors Allyson Gaines, Kirstie VanTassel and Kylie VanTassel, along with freshmen Emmalynne Groth look to anchor a team of 11 total members.
Joining them are junior Kendyhl Luzier, sophomore Lauryn Kitchen and freshmen Lindsey Kerlin, Jasmine Ludden, Lillian Mercado, Peyton Reese and Chloe Rowles.
With just four letterwinners, that means some of those younger players will get thrown right into varsity play.
“They have been playing very well and have put the time in during summer practices,” Spence said. “It’ll benefit them throughout the season. For a lot of them, it’s their first time ever playing tennis and they’re learning the game quicker than I expected.”
Spence said the team has really been working hard in practice and it has shown. The Lady Bisons opened their season on Wednesday, defeating Huntingdon 5-2.
“They have been working hard in practice to get better at their individual weaknesses and trying to turn those into strengths,” said Spence.
The team has been working on the basics and Spence has been trying to get a feel of who would be best paired together in doubles and in the singles lineup as well.
“We have been working on our footwork and knowing where to be on the court at all times,” he said. “Also, with a lot of new girls out this year we’re trying to find out who plays well with who for setting lineups between singles and doubles matches.”
With four letterwinners, Spence said the lineup could change from match to match depending on who is playing well.
“Our lineup will change often throughout the season, it’s nice to have the ability to challenge each other for certain spots in the lineup this year,” he said.
The team’s main goal this year is to have fun. They also want to be competitive in both the Mountain League and District 9 matches they play.
Clearfield returns to action on Monday, hosting Punxsutawney.
Roster
Juniors
*Allyson Gaines, Kendyhl Luzier, *Kirstie VanTassel, *Kylie VanTassel.
Sophomores
*Emmalynne Groth, Lauryn Kitchen.
Freshmen
Lindsey Kerlin, Jasmine Ludden, Lillian Mercado, Peyton Reese, Chloe Rowles.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
26—Punxsutawney. 28—Central. 29—at Bradford.
September
5—at Johnsonburg. 9—at Tyrone. 10—at Huntingdon. 11—at DuBois. 17—at Central. 19—Elk County Catholic. 24—Tyrone. 26—St. Marys.
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.