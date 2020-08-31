PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield girls tennis team opened its season with a 5-2 victory over Punxsutawney on Monday.
The Lady Bison picked up a win at No. 2 singles when Lindsey Kerlin topped Jayden McMahan 6-0, 6-4.
Teammate Ally Gaines also won at No. 3 singles, defeating Kendall Johnston 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Bison swept the doubles matches starting with Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin in the No. 1 spot. They upended Chloe Aul and Hanna Pierce 8-1.
Gaines and Kirstie VanTassel downed Olivia Bennett and Emily McMahan 8-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Peyton Reese and Lauryn Kitchen toppled Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello, 8-1.
The Lady Bison are now 1-0 on the season. They return to action on Wednesday at Huntingdon.
Clearfield 5, Punxsutawney 2
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid, P, def. Kylie VanTassel, C, 7-5, 6-3.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Jayden McMahan, P, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Kendall Johnston, P, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Allie Meko, P, def. Kirstie VanTassel, C, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.
Doubles
1. Ky. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Chloe Aul-Hanna Pierce, P, 8-1.
2. Gaines-Ki. VanTassel, C, def. Olivia Bennett-Emily McMahan, P, 8-3.
3. Peyton Reese-Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Kaylin Smith-Bailee Stello, P, 8-1.