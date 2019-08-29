BRADFORD — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 2-1 with a 7-0 rout of Bradford on Thursday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Ally Gaines defeated Bradford’s Lauren Baldwin, 6-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Lady Bison Kylie VanTassel toppled Breanna Bernhard 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Kirstie VanTassel added a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Reece Norcross at No. 3 singles.
Clearfield took the singles sweep when Lindsey Kerlin toppled Alysia Dansberger, 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Gaines and Kylie VanTassel teamed up to defeat Baldwin and Bernhard 8-5.
At the No. 2 spot, Kirstie VanTassel and Lauryn Kitchen were 8-6 winners over Norcross and McKayla Irons.
Kerlin and Peyton Reese rounded out the wins with an 8-2 victory over Tylin Hillyard and Kyle Grover.
Clearfield returns to action on Sept. 5 at Johnsonburg.
