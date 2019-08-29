Allyson Gaines HS
Buy Now

Allyson Gaines

BRADFORD — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 2-1 with a 7-0 rout of Bradford on Thursday afternoon.

At No. 1 singles, Ally Gaines defeated Bradford’s Lauren Baldwin, 6-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Lady Bison Kylie VanTassel toppled Breanna Bernhard 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Kirstie VanTassel added a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Reece Norcross at No. 3 singles.

Clearfield took the singles sweep when Lindsey Kerlin toppled Alysia Dansberger, 6-0, 6-0.

In No. 1 doubles, Gaines and Kylie VanTassel teamed up to defeat Baldwin and Bernhard 8-5.

At the No. 2 spot, Kirstie VanTassel and Lauryn Kitchen were 8-6 winners over Norcross and McKayla Irons.

Kerlin and Peyton Reese rounded out the wins with an 8-2 victory over Tylin Hillyard and Kyle Grover.

Clearfield returns to action on Sept. 5 at Johnsonburg.

Clearfield 7, Bradford 0

Singles

1. Ally Gaines, C, def. Lauren Baldwin, B, 6-6 (7-5), 6-1.

2. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Breanna Bernhard, B, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Kirstie VanTassel, C, def. Reece Norcross, B, 6-3, 6-3.

4. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Alysia Dansberger, B, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Gaines-Ky. Van Tassel, C, def. Baldwin-Bernhard, B, 8-5.

2. Ki. VanTassel-Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Norcross-McKayla Irons, B, 8-6.

3. Kerlin-Peyton Reese, C, def. Tylin Hillyard-Kylie Grover, B, 8-2.

Tags