HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team won the Mountain League match at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison defeated Philipsburg-Osceola by four strokes. Hollidaysburg was third with 172, while Bellefonte had a 177.
Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis was the medalist on the day, carding a 49.
Teammates McLain Alt and Kate Barnes finished with a 55 and a 57, respectively.
P-O was led by Abby Vaux’s 53. Lindsey Bordas and Kylie Adams each had a 56.
Katie Lingle (60), Sami Hardy (63) and Camden Potter (77) rounded out the Lady Mounties who golfed on the day.
It was the final regular season match for Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola, who will participate in districts next.
Clearfield—161
Christina McGinnis 49, McLain Alt 55, Kate Barnes 57.
Philipsburg-Osceola—165
Abby Vaux 53, Lindsey Bordas 56, Kylie Adams 56. Others: Katie Lingle 60, Sami Hardy 63, Camden Potter 77.
Hollidaysburg—172
Taylor Hileman 50, Megan Dines 60, Ashden Stitt 62.
Bellefonte—177
Rianna Morris 56, Keeli Pighetti 60, Sam Shaw 61.
Penns Valley—DNS
Paige Dobson 58, Avery Dinges 73.