HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team got a goal from freshman Elle Smith at 72:02 on Wednesday to defeat visiting Huntingdon 1-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.

The Lady Bison had just three shots on goal in the game.

Clearfield’s Hayley Moore made 12 saves.

The Lady Bison improved to 6-3 overall and travel to Brookville on Monday.

Clearfield 1, Huntingdon 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. Elle Smith, 72:02.

Shots: Huntingdon 12, Clearfield 3.

Saves: Huntingdon (Mallory Woodward) 2, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 12.

Corner kicks: Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 1.

