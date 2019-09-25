HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team got a goal from freshman Elle Smith at 72:02 on Wednesday to defeat visiting Huntingdon 1-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison had just three shots on goal in the game.
Clearfield’s Hayley Moore made 12 saves.
The Lady Bison improved to 6-3 overall and travel to Brookville on Monday.
Clearfield 1, Huntingdon 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Elle Smith, 72:02.
Shots: Huntingdon 12, Clearfield 3.
Saves: Huntingdon (Mallory Woodward) 2, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 12.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 1.