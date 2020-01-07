TYRONE — The Clearfield wrestling team won four of the last five bouts against Tyrone on Tuesday night to take home a 37-29 victory.
Karson Kline scored a 5-2 decision over Mason Walls at 132 pounds to put the Bison ahead 27-26 with three bouts remaining.
Peyton Smay netted a 13-2 major decision over Gavin Frazell to make it 31-26.
Tyrone got a decision at 145 pounds to cut the lead to 31-29.
Bison J.D. Graham came through at 152, pinning Jermaine Myers in 5:25 to seal the victory.
Clearfield (3-2) travels to St. Marys on Thursday.
Clearfield 37, Tyrone 29
160 –Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Dean Grassi (T), :46. (6-0)
170 –Alex Weaver (T) dec. Hayden Kovalick (C), 14-8. (6-3)
182 –Zack Lash (T) dec. Brett Zattoni (C), 9-7. (6-6)
195 –Jason Barr (T) pinned Matt Bailor (C), 4:15. (6-12)
220 –Oliver Billotte (C) pinned Nick Lewis (T), 1:58. (12-12)
285 –Jon Doran (C) pinned Parker Allen (T), :58. (18-12)
106 –Korry Walls (T) tech. fall Evan Davis (C), 15-0 4:51. (18-17)
113 –Hunter Walk (T) pinned Derrick Bender (C), 2:36. (18-23)
120 –Ashton Sipes (T) dec. Nolan Barr (C), 3-2. (18-26)
126 –Jason Plubell (C) won by forfeit. (24-26)
132 –Karson Kline (C) dec. Mason Walls (T), 5-2. (27-26)
138 –Peyton Smay (C) maj. dec. Gavin Frazell (T), 13-2. (31-26)
145 –Dominick Maloney (T) dec. Luke Freeland (C), 11-6. (31-29)
152 –J.D. Graham (C) pinned Jermaine Myers (T), 5:25. (37-29)