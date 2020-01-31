SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield boys basketball team found itself in a defensive struggle with Penns Valley on Friday night.
The Rams came out on top 38-29.
The game was tied 11-11 at the half, but an 18-10 run to close out the game helped Penns Valley to the win.
Cade Walker led the Bison with 14 points.
Clearfield fell to 9-8 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to West Branch on Monday.
Clearfield—29
Walker 6 2-2 14, Rumsky 0 0-0 0, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Pallo 0 1-2 1, Winters 0 4-4 4, Peacock 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 3, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-8 29.
Penns Valley—38
Tobias 5 0-1 11, Braucht 2 3-4 9, Narber 2 0-0 4, Snyder 3 0-0 6, Aston 2 0-0 4, Emel 0 0-0 0, Brinker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-5 38.
Three-pointers: Lopez, Miller. Tobias, Braucht 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 4 7 8 10—29
Penns Valley 4 7 9 18—38