HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon girls soccer team scored a pair of goals six minutes apart midway through the second half to blow open a close game against visiting Clearfield on Tuesday.

Amanda Gwinn and Allison Troup each scored on assists from Greta Staley to give the Lady Bearcats a 4-1 advantage on the way to a 5-2 victory.

Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps scored for Clearfield. Ryen, who was assisted by Elle Smith, tied the game at 1-1 at 44:05.

Hipps’ unassisted goal at 78:02 cut the Clearfield deficit to 4-2.

Huntingdon improved to 3-0 on the season, while Clearfield is 0-1.

The Lady Bison are back in action Thursday, hosting Tyrone.

Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Sydney Sellers, H, (unassisted), 29:45.

Second Half

2. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 44:05.

3. Sellers, H, (Mikaela Reed), 48:50.

4. Amanda Gwinn, H, (Greta Staley), 62:11.

5. Allison Troup, H, (Staley), 68:17.

6. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 78:02.

7. Staley, H, (unassisted), 79:20.

Shots: Clearfield 7, Huntingdon 17.

Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 12, Huntingdon (Mallory Woodward) 5.

Corner Kicks: Clearfield 1, Huntingdon 4.

