HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon girls soccer team scored a pair of goals six minutes apart midway through the second half to blow open a close game against visiting Clearfield on Tuesday.
Amanda Gwinn and Allison Troup each scored on assists from Greta Staley to give the Lady Bearcats a 4-1 advantage on the way to a 5-2 victory.
Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps scored for Clearfield. Ryen, who was assisted by Elle Smith, tied the game at 1-1 at 44:05.
Hipps’ unassisted goal at 78:02 cut the Clearfield deficit to 4-2.
Huntingdon improved to 3-0 on the season, while Clearfield is 0-1.
The Lady Bison are back in action Thursday, hosting Tyrone.
Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sydney Sellers, H, (unassisted), 29:45.
Second Half
2. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 44:05.
3. Sellers, H, (Mikaela Reed), 48:50.
4. Amanda Gwinn, H, (Greta Staley), 62:11.
5. Allison Troup, H, (Staley), 68:17.
6. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 78:02.
7. Staley, H, (unassisted), 79:20.
Shots: Clearfield 7, Huntingdon 17.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 12, Huntingdon (Mallory Woodward) 5.
Corner Kicks: Clearfield 1, Huntingdon 4.