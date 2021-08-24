HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team opened the season with a 7-0 loss to visiting Hollidaysburg at the Bison Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers feature Gretta Rhodes at their No. 1 spot. She was ranked the 21st best girls tennis player in the state. She toppled Lindsey Kerlin, 6-1, 6-0.
The Lady Bison’s closest match came at No. 2 singles, where Peyton Reese went to a tiebreaker with Regon McKee, falling 4-6, 7-5 (9-11).
Clearfield (0-1) travels to Tyrone on Wednesday afternoon.
Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 0
Singles
1. Gretta Rhodes, H, def. Lindsey Kerlin, C, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Regon McKee, H, def. Peyton Reese, C, 4-6, 7-5 (11-9).
3. Ella Jodon, H, def. Lauryn Kitchen, C, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Rachel Gallagher, H, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-0.
5. Megan Ferris, H, def. Chloe Rowles, C, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Gallagher/Ferris, H, def. Kitchen/Olson, C, 8-0.
2. Madeline Waibel/Talia Delerme, H, def. Sarah Cutler/Lily Mercado, C, 8-0.