HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team was downed by visiting Central in four sets 25-20, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-21 on Tuesday night.
Lauren Ressler had 23 assists for the Lady Bison, while Olivia Bender had nine kills and six service points.
Morgan Cheek added 14 service points and three kills.
“We played hard tonight,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “We were a totally different team than last night. I keep saying we have to keep pushing and the wins will come.”
Clearfield dropped to 0-7 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area.