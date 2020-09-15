HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team fell in five sets to visiting Bellefonte 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-11 and 9-15.
Ruby Singleton had 14 service points and 10 kills for the Lady Bison, while Lauren Ressler had 26 service points and 24 assists.
Morgan Cheek tallied 14 service points.
“We fought through the first two games and then continued to fight to get to the fifth set,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “I believe this is a character builder for the girls. It was a match that will make them continue to work hard and strive to get better.”
Clearfield (0-1) travels to Huntingdon on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, Bellefonte won.