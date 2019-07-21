HYDE — Clearfield athletic director Robert Gearhart recently announced that 2019 Fall Season Passes are now available to purchase for students and adults for all home athletic events sponsored by the Clearfield Area School District.
The 2019 Fall Season Passes will be $15 for students and $25.00 for adults.
Ticket prices at the gate will be $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Tickets may be purchased at the Clearfield Junior – Senior High School Athletic Office.
The 2019 Fall Season Passes are not valid unless signed.