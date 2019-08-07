After looking through plenty of well-drawn submissions, The Progress has announced its winners for its annual Clearfield County Fair Coloring Contest.
Each child colored a fair setting that was found in the annual Fair special section.
Categories were ages 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. However, there were no submissions received this year for the ages 2-4 category.
In each age category, first place was awarded $25, second was awarded $15 and third was awarded $10. This year’s winners are:
Ages 5-8
- Solara Lopez of Clearfield
- Reed Wharton of Berwinsdale
- Madalynn Selfridge of Woodland
Ages 9-12
- Aurianna Swatsworth of Clearfield
- Elia Evilsizor of Clearfield
- Morgan Nelen of Curwensville
The most entries this year were received in the ages 9-12 category, as Swatsworth won for the second consecutive year.
Parents or guardians can pick up the winner’s check at The Progress office located at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.