After looking through plenty of well-drawn submissions, The Progress has announced its winners for its annual Clearfield County Fair Coloring Contest.

Each child colored a fair setting that was found in the annual Fair special section.

Categories were ages 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. However, there were no submissions received this year for the ages 2-4 category.

In each age category, first place was awarded $25, second was awarded $15 and third was awarded $10. This year’s winners are:

Ages 5-8

  1. Solara Lopez of Clearfield
  2. Reed Wharton of Berwinsdale
  3. Madalynn Selfridge of Woodland

Ages 9-12

  1. Aurianna Swatsworth of Clearfield
  2. Elia Evilsizor of Clearfield
  3. Morgan Nelen of Curwensville

The most entries this year were received in the ages 9-12 category, as Swatsworth won for the second consecutive year.

Parents or guardians can pick up the winner’s check at The Progress office located at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

