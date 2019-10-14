SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield boys soccer team upended host Penns Valley 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Bison got a goal from Andrew Lopex at 44:40 to earn the win.

Graeson Graves had six saves for Clearfield, which improved to 12-2 overall and 11-1 in Mountain League play.

The Bison host Central on Wednesday.

Clearfield 1, Penns Valley 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. Andrew Lopez, C, 44:40.

Shots: Clearfield 17, Penns Valley 9.

Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 6, Penns Valley (Dristen Wolfe) 6.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 1, Penns Valley 1.