HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team defeated Brockway 4-3 on Monday afternoon.
Lindsey Kerlin won her singles match 6-2, 6-2, before teaming up with Kirstie VanTassel to down Taylor Rhed and Mackenzie Hook 8-6 in doubles.
The Lady Bison’s No. 3 doubles team of Peyton Reese and Lauryn Kitchen defeated Macie Dixon and Hannah Zuccolotto 8-3.
Kylie VanTassel also won her singles match 6-1, 6-3.
Clearfield returns to action today at Central.
Clearfield 4, Brockway 3
Singles
1. Selina Buttry, B, dec. Ally Gaines, C, 7-5, 6-0.
2. Kylie VanTassel, C, dec. Morgan Pirow, B, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Taylor Rhed, B, dec. Kirstie VanTassel, C, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Mackenzie Hook, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Buttry-Pirow, B, dec. Gaines-Ky. VanTassel, C, 8-4.
2. Ki. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, dec. Rhed-Hook, B, 8-6.
3. Peyton Reese-Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Macie Dixon-Hannah Zuccolotto, B, 8-3.